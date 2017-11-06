We the people of the 3rd Congressional District have an opportunity to select a new member of Congress.

Just what traits, experience and qualities are we looking to hire for this job? We know our usual politicians are focused on costs but are easily distracted by publicized fears such as terrorism, yet Congress members must also be fully aware of larger but more subtle threats to the health and safety of our community.

While terrorists have killed a total of 225 of us in the last 15 years (119 by Islamist extremists; 106 by far-right extremists; GAO report April 2017) or about 15 deaths per year, the opioid crisis kills 64,000 a year, influenza kills 30,000 a year, suicide by guns kills 21,000 a year and air pollution is shortening the life span of every American child.

Congress’ decisions about health care, military, taxation, immigration, and even infrastructure of roads and bridges can have life-and-death consequences. We need less political savvy and more human wisdom in our representative.

Education, training and daily work experience greatly prepare a physician for these weighty decisions. We don’t want someone whose bravado makes them too quick to decide, nor someone who fearfully delays until all possible data is in.

We want one who sifts through the available evidence to arrive at a firm but preliminary decision and has enough courage and humility to change that decision when more data are uncovered. Doctors must make life-and-death decisions before all the data are in, but willingly change course when needed.

Each physician must have the personal courage to accept and bear that ultimate responsibility.

We voters now have an opportunity. Lives are at stake. We don’t need another politician. We need a doctor in the House. Please vote responsibly.