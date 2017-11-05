I am a retired Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County law enforcement officer. Over the years, I have observed how good our Salt Lake County district attorneys have been.
All the DAs during my career and retirement have been good, but I would have to rate the current DA, Sim Gill, as one of the very best. Like his predecessors, he has the same difficulty of trying to please both the law enforcement sector, as well as the public sector.
Doing so is no easy assignment but overall, I think he has been excellent.
Stan Jacobson, Ogden