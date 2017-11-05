My name is Dr. Garon Coriz. I am on the front line of the opioid epidemic as the only Suboxone treatment provider in Sevier County. I know people who have died from overdose and many more who suffer from opioid dependence. 60,000 people die each year from the opioid crisis; that’s 165 people each day.

It has been nearly 10 weeks since Donald Trump declared this a national emergency without an official plan or any resources to fight it. Now, I read that the president’s nominee for drug czar, a position that has been empty for nearly nine months, was in cahoots with the drug companies currently burying us in narcotics.

This was first disheartening, but now it is infuriating. Let me put it this way. Donald Trump doesn’t care. Orrin Hatch doesn’t care. Mike Lee doesn’t care. Mia Love doesn’t care. Rob Bishop doesn’t care. Chris Stewart doesn’t care.

If you think I am wrong, prove me wrong. I want to see an evidence-based plan to help our people. I want to see them fight for it. Lives are on the line. Seriously, they need to do their job. I want heads rolling. I want to see these drug peddling CEOs in jail for their well-orchestrated manslaughter of 100,000s of Americans. This needs to be a done yesterday.