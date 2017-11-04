Fifty-plus years ago we arrived in the United States and Utah and have lived here ever since. We became American citizens here. I have lived with Utah neighbors, made friends, have worked for and with Utah people. For good and bad I have learned a lot about my fellow citizens in the U.S., but especially here in Utah.

One thing stands out though, no matter what their status in life, most Utah residents steadfastly proclaim themselves as “Republican.”

When asked what the GOP has done for them or for the low or middle income people of Utah, they could not say but still claim to be loyal Republican “because my family has always been Republican.”

As we all know that here in Utah, once you are elected to office as a Republican, you’re in for the duration.

In the last election, residents of Utah largely voted for the GOP candidates, including the president. Even though the elected president is a self-proclaimed women groper, a proven liar, a crooked businessman, etc, etc., they have voted, still support and admire the “moron” in the White House.

Hard to believe but then some political experts say that most people vote for those who represent their own values, belief and morals. Enough said.