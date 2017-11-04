We are watching POTUS jump around regarding the action which will set the rules for treating “Dreamers,” a group of young people with no say where they would grow up, and little stature to reach out for equity and understanding.

The real dreamers however are those in this country who have every reason to require factual honesty when making sense of this country, see an advance of its status in the world, and an increase of our general well-being. Instead, they are those who find POTUS, his actions and behavior believable, even reasonable. They are those who are dreaming past any ordinary cognition or reason, who watch his melodrama, wide eyed, even in glee, while he pivots from foot to foot and side to side and grammatically unravels.

Surely his disdain for the rules of basic courtesy, his violation of professional decorum are by now evident; his ignorance amplifying arrogance. His arrogance allowing him to blame all errors on others.

In our democracy the power of his position should only allow a determined breadth of deviate performance. Donald Trump is a narcissist in break-down mode. This pathology on parade before all of us (red and blue alike) may be a national spectacle and enjoyable to some. It, however, is not an answer to all one’s unmet longings, but a dangerous pathology.

