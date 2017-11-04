I am a constituent of the 3rd Congressional District and I’m not happy with what is happening in the U.S. Congress. It was long believed that if the Republicans could just get control of the House, the Senate and the White House, all would be wonderful. Well that has happened and it is not wonderful.

Legislation passed by this Congress is practically nonexistent. The attempt to “repeal and replace” the ACA failed because the changes proposed were wildly unpopular with you and me, the ordinary voter. Both the proposed budget and the tax reform plan are weighted heavily in favor of the wealthy and cut social programs. Each admittedly dramatically increases the national debt, which somehow now doesn’t bother the historically fiscally conservative Republicans.

We have a chance on Nov. 7 to take an affirmative step to change things. If we blindly follow the endorsements of The Tribune and Speaker Greg Hughes and vote for John Curtis, we are simply supplying another foot soldier to the Republican machine. Doing the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. We are not insane.

Vote for Dr. Kathie Allen on Nov. 7 and change the dynamic.

