Really, Utah? Jason Chaffetz is your early pick to be our next governor?

Chaffetz, former BYU placekicker turned multi-level marketer, turned smartest guy in the room?

The same Chaffetz who baselessly hounded Hillary Clinton and Planned Parenthood while “serving” on the House Oversight Committee?

Chaffetz, who quit on his constituents when faced with the possibility he might have to provide “oversight” on a crooked president of his own political party?

The same Chaffetz who loved the cameras in Washington, D.C., but never actually accomplished anything for his (your) home state?

Article continues below

Chaffetz, who took his love of the camera to the most biased “news” network in the universe? Really, Utah? That guy?