It’s a shame that The Tribune has chosen to endorse John Curtis in the contest for the 3rd Congressional District seat over Kathie Allen. By doing so The Tribune gives support to the arrogant, self-serving views of our Republican phalanx who lock-step together in supporting the regressive policies of the current administration.

For Utah, these attitudes will cost us: Beautiful open lands as national monuments and tourist attractions, avoidance of addressing environmental issues — especially our dreadfully dangerous bad air, acceptance of Medicaid expansion dollars, zero attempts to assist our dying coal communities with alternative planning for the future, and addressing many more issues. Our present delegation is for the most part a “me too” bunch (Mia Love sometimes excepted) who tag along after Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee bowing to the pressures of the administration and their high-roller supporters.

By choosing to support the establishment, The Tribune has doomed Utah to a continuation of backward-looking representation. Supporting Allen would have been a much better choice. What a shame.

