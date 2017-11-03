It is absolutely heartbreaking to watch the politicization of the death of Sgt. La David Johnson and the misguided attempt by the president to console the widow, Myeshia Johnson.

As we go into the second week of this emotionally distressing misconduct, I think we should all reflect on the sacrifices made by our military personnel. To console a grieving spouse or family member, it is very important to validate their feelings. One cannot imagine how hard it is to feel their loss if one has not experienced that same loss as well. One can only express sorrow for their loss.

Sadly, our president is an impresario, not a consoler. His habitual step to obviate blame was to promote himself as writing more condolence letters than previous presidents. When his call to Myeshia Johnson was received disapprovingly, he denied having said what he reportedly said.

I will never forget my mother saying how it is not so much what you say, but how you say it. If the grieving widow starts to cry, the tone and inflection must be disappointing. Our military members know the risks involved, but their overarching mindset is to come home safely to their loved ones.

With all of the allegations and counterattacks going on, it would be best to stop all the turmoil. Tolstoy said, “True strength comes from humility, not hubris.” The president should take the high road and express regret for having unintentionally caused Myeshia more pain and drop it. Thus, may we all benefit from the end of the denigration of the most sacred of our observances of empathy.