I am Guatemalan.

Soy de guatemalteca.

I am an immigrant.

Soy inmigrante.

I was born in another world.

Nací en otro mundo.

When strangers see me,

Cuando los extraños me ven,

they only see my differences.

ellos solo ven mis diferencias.

I have a piece of paper that says

Tengo una hoja de papel que dice

the USA government knows me, knows I’m here.

el gobierno de los Estados Unidos me sabe, sabe que estoy aquí.

Why can’t I tear this paper up

Porque no puedo romper este papel,

and give a piece to everyone?

y da un pedazo a todos?

To the children: I love you.

A los niños: Los amo.

To the parents: I love you.

A los padres: Los amo.

To the children: I support you with each step you take.

A los niños: Los apoyo con cado paso ustedes toman.

To the parents: I support you with each step you take.

A los padres: Los apoyo con cado paso ustedes toman.

Please support and love those who are going through the darkest part of their lives.

Please support and love those who are living their deepest fear.