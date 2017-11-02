Phew! At last, relief from the centuries-old obligation to lead.

Thanks to President Donald Trump, the first “orange” president (I, too, am “orange,” though a few years older than the president, but similarly pink, yellow, light-skinned, and who knows what other colors), white people of European descent are no longer expected to exhibit competence, to think and express themselves honestly and clearly, or, in short, to lead, regardless of institutions, arsenal, or subordinate organizations.

The United States of America can now slide down the ranks, maybe into the high single-digits, maybe even into the teens.

Regardless, clearly and profoundly, we are not leaders in any sense, thanks to “The Trump” effect. We’ll have to earn our way back to the upper echelons.

The only issue remaining now seems to be dynamic and frankly exciting: What nation do we support for highest levels of leadership? France? Germany? Russia? Canada? Mexico? Venezuela? Looking the other way across the ocean: China? Japan? North Korea? This will be a great game, possibly fodder for a game show, or maybe even reality TV.

In any case, may we express our deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump and family, clearly as flawed a group of people as we will ever hope not to meet, for this profound liberation. Now we can relax from illusions profound and truly silly, bidding adieu to our collective European heritage.