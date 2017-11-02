While recently visiting Providence, R.I., I noticed a local newspaper article indicating that now most Americans (57 percent) want their local officials to take the lead in battling climate change, and 55 percent say they should be doing more, according to an AP poll. Highlighted in the article was our own Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski as chairperson of, not one, but two committees of mayors who are fighting climate change. One of these committees has 115 cities committed to operating entirely on renewable energy by 2035.

When our federal government has abdicated any leadership or action in this important effort, and after an unprecedented hurricane and range fire season displaying more extreme weather events due to climate change, I would like to congratulate Mayor Biskupski for taking up the slack in leadership to move forward, in spite of a very negative political climate. Equally amazing is for her to gain such prominent recognition in a small eastern newspaper.

I would hope that the remainder of our congressional delegation would also be inspired to do what the citizens want done, to join Rep. Mia Love in the House Climate Solutions Caucus to start the federal government moving forward toward addressing this vital challenge.

