Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee recently voted to approve a Republican budget resolution increasing the deficit by $1.5-2.4 trillion in order to provide massive tax cuts for the ultra-rich and for multinational corporations which already shirk paying their taxes, hiding profits offshore.

These tax cuts are partially offset by devastating multi-hundred billion dollar cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, crippling medical care for our most vulnerable (senators have “Cadillac” health care, taxpayer provided).

The cherry on top is opening the National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska to drilling. How can any American, any human, celebrate such blatant greed, cruelty and disdain for our people and country?

