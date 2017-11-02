I had a discussion with my state senator the other day about what it would take to repeal a law. This law (UC 34-40-106) prohibits cities/towns and counties from raising the minimum wage. He told me to forget it, there was no way the Legislature would even consider such a measure.

When I reminded him a majority of Americans (no data for Utah) favor raising the minimum wage, he said, “So what? Majority opinions don’t matter; look at ballot initiatives — education funding, medical marijuana, redistricting, direct primaries and Medicaid expansion. These are all issues the Legislature could have addressed, but didn’t. These are things the people want, but will they get them? No.”

So, I asked him, what’s the purpose of having a Legislature if it doesn’t reflect the will of the people? He shrugged.

I ask you, why is our system so corrupt, so complex, so ideologically constrained it no longer serves the needs of you and me? When did democracy die? Why? What can we do about it?

