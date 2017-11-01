A recent Tribune poll found that 52 percent of Utahns approve of Donald Trump’s performance as president. One has to wonder what exactly they find so commendable.

During the nine months Trump has been in office, he has broken virtually all his campaign promises and accomplished nothing constructive.

For example, he promised he would replace Obamacare with “fantastic health care.” He said he would rebuild the country’s aging infrastructure. He promised to provide more federal funding for drug treatment and “end” the opioid crisis. He promised to fix the mental health system and prevent mass shootings. He said he would tighten lobbying restrictions, institute term limits on congressmen and otherwise “drain the swamp.” He promised he would “never take a vacation while serving as president.” And so on.

He has broken all these promises, along with numerous others.

Meanwhile, he routinely goes out of his way to insult women, Latinos, blacks, POWs, Democrats, journalists, environmentalists, Puerto Ricans, even people of below-average height. He’s threatened nuclear war on North Korea while dragging his feet on natural disasters in the U.S.

In short, it’s difficult to see what Utahns like about Trump’s performance. Can anyone explain it to me?