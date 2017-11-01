It was reported in The Salt Lake Tribune that half of Utahns like what Donald Trump is doing. Yikes. It would be entertaining to sit back and watch this comedy of errors continue if the consequences for millions of other Americans weren’t so dire.

He brags about groping women, attacks the media, praises authoritarianism, picks fights with anyone who disagrees with him and lies about so many things the word ‘alternative facts’ was coined. And this reflects your values?

In a spiteful act of sabotage, he’s killing health care one piece at a time for no other reason than his obsessive jealousy of Obama. And that big tax cut he promised you? He was kidding — it’s for the rich, not you.

He said he’d make America great again but a Pew poll of 37 countries show attitudes toward the United States have collapsed since Trump took office. We are a joke in many places and even some of our oldest allies don’t trust us anymore. He has diminished this country and makes us less safe with every moronic tweet.

