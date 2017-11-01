Phil Carroll has lived in and worked for the Avenues and District 3 for many years, being involved in many neighborhood projects and twice chairing the Greater Avenues Community Council.

We were surprised that he did not receive your editorial endorsement on Oct. 14 for the City Council race, and was dismissed as a “developer,” a negative characterization for most Avenues residents. In fact, Carroll’s professional focus has been entirely on nonprofit, low-cost housing throughout the state, including Salt Lake City.

Fortunately, your failure to endorse Carroll was countered by a flier received that afternoon with endorsements by former Mayor Ralph Becker, current council member Lisa Adams, and retiring council member Stan Penfold. His earlier flier had the names of over a hundred neighborhood residents who know Carroll’s long record of involvement.

While his opponent lists the usual “things I’d like to do,” Carroll can list dozens of city and neighborhood projects that he has actually been involved with, including the annual Memory Grove cleanup that he has organized and participated in for many years.

Your editorial did elicit a warm recollection of an earlier Tribune endorsement of George W. Bush in a past presidential race. If you need any help in making a future selection, please let us know.