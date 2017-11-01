There are so many, many things that I dislike about The Tribune these days, but I have not yet come to the conclusion that it is time to cancel my subscription. Today is pretty damned close.

Not all of your readers are tech savvy twenty/thirty somethings that thrive on online information. Some of us still like the feel of a real newspaper in our hands. I dislike that some of the columnists I enjoy reading are occasionally only online, although I understand that you need to conserve space and ink.

What’s prompting this letter? Dana Milbank’s column referenced on a recent editorial page as available online. Exactly where online? After I wait through the seemingly endless ads and finally get the editorial page to load ... I can’t find what is referenced in the paper. “This is what it’s like when there’s no functioning president.” I would assume that that quote would be somewhere in the column; the only column I can find is titled, “An intelligence test for President Trump” and the quote is nowhere in the article.

Having this same problem with other columnists I’ve often gone to their “home” paper, but after a number of visits I am then required to purchase a subscription if I want to continue to access the columns.

As I said, this is only one of many issues I have with the “new” Tribune. I’m hoping you will get your act together soon and go back to being a source of news for all of Utah’s residents.