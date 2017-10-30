The Taxpayer Protection Pledge: “ I, ______, pledge to the taxpayers of the ______ district of the (state ) ______ and to the American people that I will: ONE, oppose any and all efforts to increase the marginal income tax rate for individuals and business: and, TWO, oppose any net reduction or elimination of deductions and credits, unless matched dollar for dollar by further reducing tax rates.”
This pledge was signed by our two Utah Republican Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, along with (39) Republican senators from other states. This pledge was also signed by two of our Utah Republican representatives, Rob Bishop and Jason Chaffetz, along with (235) Republican representatives from other states.
I honor and respect our Utah members in Congress for their true and sincere devotion to this pledge.
Douglas A. McGregor, Millcreek