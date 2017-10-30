1. Why in the world does Utah allow the use of hand-held cell phones while driving? I watch the person driving ahead of me weaving, driving below the speed limit, oblivious. Is the person drunk, drugged, ill, on the phone? If you have to make/take a call, get off the road. If it’s important you need to focus on your call, you can’t focus on the road. If it’s not important, grow up and wait until you have free time instead of putting yourself, your passengers and other commuters in danger.

2. Texting while driving, prohibited in Utah. Penalties are minimal unless a death results from this offense. I strongly believe penalties for a first-time offense should be much higher than the standard maximum penalty of $100 and that the penalty should also require the person to take an in-class driving course, as well as perform community service. This should not be just a slap on the hand.

3. Have you ever looked in your rear view mirror and realized that a triple trailer is bearing down on you at 70 mph? On our Utah freeways, trucks are allowed to be driven in all lanes except the far left lane and at maximum speed. At these speeds you have enormous trucks changing lanes across multiple lanes often dodging in and out of everyday commuter traffic, blocking your range of view. Does this make you anxious? No matter if you’re driving a Mini Cooper or a one-ton Chevy truck, you won’t come out the winner in an encounter with one of these giants. If the traffic comes to a quick stop, what about that truck behind you, will it be able to stop in time? On Utah freeways I believe trucks should travel in the right-hand lane only unless that lane is a freeway exit lane or if the truck needs to pass. The maximum truck speed on freeways should be reduced. How many times do you drive the maximum speed limit, only to have other cars and trucks, including those pulling multiple trailers, pass you. It’s an enormous tragedy waiting to happen. These changes would at least reduce the risks.