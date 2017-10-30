I own two fire extinguishers. One is near the kitchen and the other is in the garage. Thank goodness I’ve never had a reason to use them. I have a 45 caliber pistol in a convenient location. It’s also for the protection of my family and my home. Happily, I can say I have never had to use it for its purpose. I don’t have a concealed carry permit because the pistol stays at home just like the fire extinguishers.

This equipment is to help me deal with problems during the time between when official help is requested and when help actually arrives. I do not support gun control legislation for the reason that I don’t believe it will stop the Las Vegas incidents of terrible violence to humanity. In our population there will always be unstable people who plan to hurt people.

We will do a better service if we focus on our ability to control the actions of these unstable people.

Stuart Young, Sandy