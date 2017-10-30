I was dismayed by your endorsement of John Curtis to fill the congressional seat in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

I attended the Oct. 13 debate and agree with many if your observations and analyses. Bennett played the oppositional card, saying that the system is broken and a third party is what is needed.

Kathie Allen, while not very emotive, was clear and concise. She understands the reality of climate change and its scientific underpinnings. She also said that “Donald Trump needs to be stood up to.”

Curtis, on the other hand, is supportive of Trump, though only 38 percent of our citizens support the president. Many feel that Trump is decimating all that makes us proud to be American.

Curtis also, to be cute perhaps, proudly read his fifth-grade teacher’s report card, “Can’t play or work well with others.” Although he got some laughs, this is problematic for me for two reasons. Interviews of those who knew Donald Trump in elementary school stated that he really hasn’t changed. Secondly, with divisiveness being so extreme between the parties, we need someone who has the natural traits of cooperation and who works well with others.

Although your endorsement was the weakest I have ever seen, “and at the least, he’s better than Chaffetz,” I encourage voters to look to Allen, who would be better than Chaffetz and Curtis.

Elise Lazar, Salt Lake City

