The Electoral College is outdated and unfair. In most states the presidential candidate who gets the most votes is awarded all the votes cast, even those votes which were cast for the other candidates. Not every vote is counted equally. Far from it.

The Electoral College was originally set up to prevent voters in big cities from promoting their interests over the interests of rural voters. My reply: In today’s America, the domestic interests of most Americans are actually quite similar: They want good schools, jobs, health care, law enforcement and a healthy environment. All of these interests can be addressed by a popular vote system, a system that will also ensure that every vote is counted equally. The Electoral College doesn’t do that. Instead, it always nullifies tens of millions of votes. This is what happens when you have a winner-take-all-the-votes system in each state (except for a handful of states which divide up the votes on a percentage basis).

Under a popular vote system, all the votes for presidential candidates in all the states are added up in a grand total for each candidate. This ensures a fair, nondiscriminatory outcome every time, unlike the outcomes in five of our presidential elections using the Electoral College.

If you believe, like me, that the equal treatment of all voters should be our primary political goal, vote only for candidates who pledge to replace the Electoral College with a popular vote system.

Stephen R. Clark, Millcreek