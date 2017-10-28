Responding to Gregory Clark’s recent letter (“Goal of scholarship,” Oct. 5), let me note that in a world that is increasingly divided, garnering mutual respect is the only way forward. As a participant of the Mormon Studies program at the University of Utah, professor Bob Goldberg does not mean that we only look at history through rose-colored glasses.

“Fostering respect” denotes that all people no matter their color, creed, or sexuality deserve an environment where they can examine and discuss both the positive and negative aspects of their history. Goldberg was the first professor I had as a Mormon student at the University of Utah who made me feel there was a place to learn the history of my religion through as many lenses as possible.

By observing history from multiple perspectives we can enhance our lives as human beings, make meaning from suffering, and try to create a more understanding world to live in. When we peel away judgment and allow ourselves to try to observe from another’s viewpoint, only then can we learn valuable lessons from the past. When we try to conceal a certain perspective, we miss out on an opportunity to grow and stretch.

Gregory A. Clark, I would challenge you to take a class from professor Goldberg. You might learn a valuable lesson about what “fostering respect” really means.

Lori Motzkus Wilkinson, Millcreek