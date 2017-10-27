I would like to add my two cents on the “nurse Wubbels situation.” I retired after 34 years on the SLCPD. I know Jeff Payne, as well as James Tracy. They are not bad cops, nor are they rogue cops, as some have deigned to brand them.
They have been given a bad rap in this perfect storm that developed as a result of numerous failures — failures that are on the head of everyone involved. I am not going to say that the officers are not without blame in any way. I am just saying that in the life of cops, quick decisions are as common as breathing. The arrest, right or wrong, was not an incident that was that uncommon.
The fact is the actual arrest was pretty mundane in comparison to most of the arrests that occur thousands of times each day in this nation. Had nurse Wubbels complied, the situation would have been handled administratively and no one would have raised an eyebrow. The fact that she screamed and resisted got the attention of people who normally sit in front of their television in a trance and ignorant of the thousands of arrests officers make each day.
Had the police department updated and informed the officers involved in the phlebotomist program of the changes in the implied consent law, a warrant would have been issued or denied and we would not have the situation. The officers involved do not deserve to get terminated. They are good officers and have dedicated their lives to helping the community and this can be vouched by their track record. It is hard for me to see the disparagement of these two officers by people who are insulated from the actual ugliness of trying to adhere to the rule of law.
Were I still employed as an officer, I would not hesitate to have either officer on my back. This is simply a perfect storm of failures multiplied and the low man on the stick is the lamb.
Ask nurse Wubbels what she wants and give it to her. If it is money, so be it. If it is change, do it. Move on. It is not that hard, people.
Robert Hawke
Lehi
