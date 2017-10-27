Had the police department updated and informed the officers involved in the phlebotomist program of the changes in the implied consent law, a warrant would have been issued or denied and we would not have the situation. The officers involved do not deserve to get terminated. They are good officers and have dedicated their lives to helping the community and this can be vouched by their track record. It is hard for me to see the disparagement of these two officers by people who are insulated from the actual ugliness of trying to adhere to the rule of law.