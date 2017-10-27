While it recommends investing in contraceptive health care for lower income families and the homeless, let’s encourage all income levels to use contraception since the average American woman wants two children. Because of cost, or the need for a medical visit, or pressure from her religion, too many women don’t use birth control, usually resulting in unwanted children who are often unloved. We’ve all witnessed the verbal and physical abuse bestowed on unloved children and sadly often read of abandonment or murder. These are tragedies for the children who did not even ask to be conceived.