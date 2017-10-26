Ted Kaczynski was right in this regard, we’ve become perilously dependent on technology. We develop technology thinking that it will make our lives better, which it does for a while, but then we become dependent on that technology, in order to be competitive in life. Life is most certainly a competition. We compete with each other for the best jobs, the best homes, the best significant others, and so forth. We become reliant on technology to make us our best selves, and in the process, find ourselves back in smaller boxes than which we started.