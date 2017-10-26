The following is why we have such a political divide in this country.
The wealthy, because they realize they don’t have the votes themselves to get more tax cuts and less regulation passed, know they have to convince average Americans to vote against their own self-interests. These interests are quality affordable healthcare, simple graduated taxes, a clean environment, good education for their kids without huge debts, programs which help the poor, etc.
The wealthy and powerful use fear through emotional issues such as gun rights, religious freedom, gay rights, immigration and cries of “socialism” to divide the public. These fears are amplified by right-wing media and conservative money sources like the Koch Brothers and possibly even Russia.
The bumper sticker: “The rich pay Fox people to get the middle class to hate poor people,” says it all.
This approach has worked for at least half of the voters in this country who vote for Republicans.
Emotion “trumps” logic. How do we break this cycle? It must be broken or we are going turn into a third world country of only oligarchs ruling.
Mark Rothacher, Holladay