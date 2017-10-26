Nobody goes to Vegas until they ban machine guns. This could work. Pass it on.

Michael Vogel, Sandy

Article continues below
Related Article
Letter: Rich use fear to divide the public Letter: Rich use fear to divide the public
Letter: Availability of assault rifles is the crux of the problem Letter: Availability of assault rifles is the crux of the problem
Letter: Second Amendment's silent on ammunition; let's regulate it Letter: Second Amendment's silent on ammunition; let's regulate it
Letter: We don't need GOP condolences. We need gun regulation. Letter: We don't need GOP condolences. We need gun regulation.
Letter: Tweaks to gun laws could lead to rights for all
Comments