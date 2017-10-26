Sections
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Letter: Just say no to Vegas
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police who have yet to find Stephen Paddock's motive for the massacre said Friday, that they will enlist the public's help. The FBI's Aaron Rouse says billboards will ask people with credible information to call the agency at 800-CALL-FBI. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Michael Vogel | The Public Forum
·
44 minutes ago
Nobody goes to Vegas until they ban machine guns. This could work. Pass it on.
Michael Vogel, Sandy
