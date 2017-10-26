In a commentary in The Tribune on Oct. 4, Rich Lowry accused Hillary Clinton of being a “low information advocate” for gun control, because she doesn’t understand that adding a silencer to a gun doesn’t really reduce the sound of a gunshot by that much. If that is true, why are Republicans so eager to pass the Hearing Protection Act that would make silencers legally available to the gun-toting public? Why don’t they advocate for noise-blocking earmuffs instead? They are far more effective at hearing protection.