Kudos and a sincere salute to Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria of the Air Force prep school in Colorado. He stood up to the divisive culture that has been brought to the forefront by the racist and hateful values of our current president. When the lieutenant general heard of racial slurs being written on dorm room doors in his school, he took action. He showed us exactly how a true leader acts. He gathered all the cadets together and forcefully told them, “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.“
What a stark contrast to the attitude of what we have witnessed on a daily basis toward the athletes of the NFL, the population of Puerto Rico, and the people fighting for health care from their wheelchairs. It’s beyond time for the president to take a page from the common-sense book of those who have empathy for others and do indeed treat people with kindness and respect.
Of course, maybe it’s too late for him. As Lin-Manuel Miranda, of Hamilton fame, tweeted out in response to Trump’s comments to Puerto Rico, “You’re going straight to hell @RealDonaldTrump.
No long lines for you. They’ll clear a path.“
Nancy Ann Roblez, Murray