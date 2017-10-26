Kudos and a sincere salute to Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria of the Air Force prep school in Colorado. He stood up to the divisive culture that has been brought to the forefront by the racist and hateful values of our current president. When the lieutenant general heard of racial slurs being written on dorm room doors in his school, he took action. He showed us exactly how a true leader acts. He gathered all the cadets together and forcefully told them, “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then you need to get out.“