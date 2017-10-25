The horrific massacre in Las Vegas is a direct result of those in Congress who oppose common-sense gun regulation. Some 11,000 of us are murdered annually by guns — more than 500,000 since 1968 — yet Republicans block all attempts to stop this slaughter. Instead, they promote more killings by supporting the ruthless NRA agenda. In place of reasonable policy, they give us do-nothing rhetoric, lip-service and baseless NRA talking points. GOP intransigence is immoral and insane.