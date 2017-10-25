The horrific massacre in Las Vegas is a direct result of those in Congress who oppose common-sense gun regulation. Some 11,000 of us are murdered annually by guns — more than 500,000 since 1968 — yet Republicans block all attempts to stop this slaughter. Instead, they promote more killings by supporting the ruthless NRA agenda. In place of reasonable policy, they give us do-nothing rhetoric, lip-service and baseless NRA talking points. GOP intransigence is immoral and insane.
The majority of Americans want stricter gun laws. 94 percent support thorough background checks. Our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness far exceeds the NRA’s false interpretations of the Second Amendment that foster virtually unlimited carnage and weaponry.
Civilians don’t need military-style assault weapons. We don’t need silencers and armor-piercing bullets (two bills currently in the House). Since the Trump/GOP regime reversed Obama’s rule, the mentally ill now have access to firearms. These and numerous other “freedoms” defy all reason. And, while the bloodbath continues, the GOP fills its campaign coffers with NRA money.
We don’t need hollow GOP condolences. We need effective gun regulation. Now.
Andrew Kramer, Ivins