Once again Republicans are trying to push through a tax package with the erroneous promise that giving the wealthy (and corporations) more money will lead to better conditions for the economically lower and middle classes. Even the godfather of conservatism, Ronald Reagan, admitted that trickle down didn’t work and had to raise taxes. What the extra money in the pockets of the rich and of corporations will really do is provide more money for propaganda to elect more advocates of the rich and continue to decimate our social safety nets. Given that cutting taxes on the rich and therefore bringing in less money will lead to increased deficits which Republicans also want to cut, they are diabolically creating a “need” to cut social services (read Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security).