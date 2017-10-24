When will Congress have the courage to stand up for human rights? When will Congress face up to the NRA and use common sense? Yes, common sense? Does Congress actually believe that the Founding Fathers and the Constitution wanted to guarantee that crazy people, hunters, anyone, would ever need weapons such as we have seen recently?
It is difficult to imagine how one could justify bullets that explode in bodies, guns that can fire with such deadly force and silencers. If Sandy Hook’s horrific tragedy wasn’t enough to move Congress to tears and action, then certainly what happened in Las Vegas should.
What will it take for the hearts and minds, good judgment and common decency of our congressional leaders to unite, act and disown the NRA?
Bette Scarlet, Park City