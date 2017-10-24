After our nation’s last big gun massacre, I think it’s time to put out a government warning that this isn’t going to end and not for a long while. While our beloved conservative lawmakers continue to try to make our gun laws more liberal, like making silencers legal, kits available to make assault style weapons fully automatic or easing restrictions for people with mental disorders to purchase firearms, you have to ask yourself when someone disturbed enough will want to top this latest tragedy. And they will and they’re probably working on it right now.
Maybe in order to appease our gun-loving folks who support a society with everyone armed, it’s time to pass the Barney Fife Law. One bullet at a time. After all, guns really don’t kill people; it’s the projectiles fired from the guns that actually does the killing and even Wayne LaPierre of the NRA would agree to this obvious fact.
So instead of tracking gun ownership and having a national registry of gun owners, it’s time for the government to step up and regulate ammunition. After all, government liquor control works amazingly well here in Utah, so why not make all ammunition purchases done through federal government outlets. Then you can own a bazooka, but no one is going to sell you a round for it. Last I recall there is nothing in the Second Amendment that guarantees your right to buy as many rounds for your Russian-made AK-47 as you want, right?
Karl R. Walker, Millcreek