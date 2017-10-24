So instead of tracking gun ownership and having a national registry of gun owners, it’s time for the government to step up and regulate ammunition. After all, government liquor control works amazingly well here in Utah, so why not make all ammunition purchases done through federal government outlets. Then you can own a bazooka, but no one is going to sell you a round for it. Last I recall there is nothing in the Second Amendment that guarantees your right to buy as many rounds for your Russian-made AK-47 as you want, right?