FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 photo made available by the U.S. Navy, a small boat rescues a seaman from the USS West Virginia burning in the foreground in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after Japanese aircraft attacked the military installation. A few dozen survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plan to gather in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, to remember those killed 75 years ago. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)