The Constitution guarantees us many rights, not the least of which is free speech. Kneeling during the playing of the national anthem is speech. It is expressing opposition to a perceived wrong and it is as American as the flag itself. It is, in fact, a display of support for a far greater American principle than standing at attention. It is showing a patriotic belief in a fundamental ideal.
If you have never disagreed with the government, then you’re not thinking. If you perceive that protesting is anti-American, then you don’t believe in the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect. If you blindly accept the concept of American exceptionalism, then you’re not paying attention. It should never be, “America: love it or leave it.” It should instead be, “America: love it and make it better — for everyone.”
J.C. Smith, Salt Lake City