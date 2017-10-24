Does this sound “world class”? I travel by plane on average about five times a year. Since I have an annual transit pass, each time I book flights I hope that I will be able to use the system to get to the airport. So far over the last 10 years, I have not been able to do this because inevitably one of the legs of my flights, either coming or going, falls outside the service schedule currently offered. If UTA and the City Council truly want to make the TRAX system world class instead of Third World, they would take that $50 million and put it toward expanding the run times of TRAX and Front Runner (those one-hour waits during off peak are a total nuisance), and running more bus routes and expanded bus schedules instead.