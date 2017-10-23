My wife and I just returned from three weeks in Continental Europe, where we visited six countries. As we encountered individuals or small groups in the pubs, cafes, shops, or in the streets, there were only two words that drew a universal response from people. Those two words were “Donald Trump.” The reaction in their faces and in their words was one of scorn and revulsion. It mattered not whether they were young or old, nor did their social status. Also of note, was that these same people generally held America in high regard; just not our president. They consider him to be a boor and a fool.