My wife and I just returned from three weeks in Continental Europe, where we visited six countries. As we encountered individuals or small groups in the pubs, cafes, shops, or in the streets, there were only two words that drew a universal response from people. Those two words were “Donald Trump.” The reaction in their faces and in their words was one of scorn and revulsion. It mattered not whether they were young or old, nor did their social status. Also of note, was that these same people generally held America in high regard; just not our president. They consider him to be a boor and a fool.
This experience was like pouring acid on an open wound for me. Ever since January 20, 2017, (Trump’s inauguration) I have felt a hole in my national soul, and now it grows a little larger every day he remains in office. He is turning America into something unrecognizable and ugly. As a proud veteran and invested citizen I feel diminished with every one of his tweets, lies and tantrums.
America is resilient, but the clock is ticking as the damage to our nation mounts. The real threat of nuclear war increases daily. This man cannot change what or who he is. Donald Trump’s last day as POTUS cannot come too soon for America.
Larry Eldracher
Salt Lake City