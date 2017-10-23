Our country depends on voters being informed on issues and for whom they are voting. The very premise of straight-party voting violates this and should be outlawed in the state.
Every two years our elected officials come around begging for our vote and hoping we do not read their voting record. We have elected officials in Utah who very rarely vote the wishes of the citizens because they know if they are on the Republican side of the ballot they will win without many paying attention. We currently have many issues our representatives could take the lead on and fix but because of party pressure, they will not even try.
We have a responsibility to preserve the country we love by electing people who really pay attention to us and not the money being offered them. Please make sure that money is not the largest vote getter this coming election. Our current president is the result of people throwing their personal values out the window and voting by emotion and not being informed.
Paul N. Davis
Logan