Donald Trump just doesn’t get it. Maybe he never will. I volunteered to serve in the United States Navy during the Vietnam conflict.
I gave four years of my life for my country. Not for our flag, a simple rectangular piece of cloth. Not for our anthem, a beautiful song somewhat hard to sing. I gave four years and was willing to give everything for a few simple concepts:
Freedom — The right to express myself anyway I want without fear of retribution.
Liberty — To live in a country free from imposition on my beliefs and opinions.
Justice — Might does not make right; the rules of law govern all.
I don’t mind the NFL players kneeling during our national anthem. I applaud their ability to do so. I don’t enjoy seeing our flag being burned, but I’m glad our citizens have that right.
Patriotism isn’t blind allegiance to our flag or anthem. Honor instead the principles that led to the foundation of our country, our Constitution and our wonderful way of life.
Robert Gauthier
Murray