I think that if COLA determines Social Security increases that all government employees, local, state and federal, follow that finding. A year ago it was .02 percent and this year it will be 2 percent.
I just received my ballot in the mail and it has a bond for funding rebuilding of schools that will be $190 per year for a $250,000 home. I never had children and I think this increase needs to be paid for by the people that use the system. Take the money received from the sale of Granite High School property and cap the tax write-off at four per family. What would the state receive if the lottery was allowed?
Lastly, one of the major humors I get is watching the freeway jams every day and night and wonder if the people stuck in it realize what causes it? The people living on a fixed income can’t afford this.
Randy Epperson
Murray