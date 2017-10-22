In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower immediately fired Chief of Staff Sherman Adams when it was revealed Adams had accepted gifts of an expensive vicuna coat and an oriental rug.
Presidential leadership was reflected in this quick response to ethical misconduct inside the White House.
In contrast, 10 days elapsed between Politico breaking the story and HHS Secretary Tom Price resigning as a result of the inappropriate use of expensive charter flights. Price had offered $52,000 restitution to the U.S. government for what he deemed was his share of the expenses for the $400,000 spent on chartered flights. Donald Trump never came to a decision about firing Price.
Eisenhower’s swift action demonstrated he would not tolerate ethical misconduct, in contrast to Trump who couldn’t decide.
Jack Dolcourt, Salt Lake City