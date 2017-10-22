(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Santa Clara, Calif. Trent Baalke is not ruling out the possibility of still striking a trade for Kaepernick, though San Francisco's general manager is adamant he still hopes to see the quarterback working in new 49ers coach Chip Kelly's system. While Baalke has been in touch with Kaepernick, he said Wednesday, April 20, they haven't spoken in person despite both being at team headquarters.