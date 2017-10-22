I take exception to those who “huff ’n’ puff” (David G. Lord, Oct. 1) and claim not standing for the national anthem is disrespectful to the country, flag, military and its service members. Any self-respecting veteran that presently serves or has served knows they do or did as a matter of personal duty and this is sufficient.
No external source of respect is expected or necessary.
As a Vietnam-era veteran, I believe my service was again affirmed when Colin Kaepernick of the NFL felt empowered by his freedom to exercise his right to protest perceived injustice without fear of reprisal.
To deprive him of this privilege and protection under our Constitution, that would be disrespectful to the country, flag, military and its service members.
Jim Riter, Holladay