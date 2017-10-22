Count me as befuddled over the NFL player protest with so much kneeling, linking and sitting occurring it appears the message is lost. Unless of course, the players are linking arms to give the appearance of a wall which needs building? Perhaps they are taking a knee as a symbol of our ailing “because it covers everyone” health care system and the urgent need to repeal Obamacare.
Now even NFL owners are joining the protest, which some of you whisper it is nothing more than a cynical ploy to protect their investments, but in fact they are appealing to Robert Mueller that top to bottom, stem to stern, they all believe this Russia investigation is nonsense.
If we could just get the NFL players to stop distracting us with these immigration, health care and foreign-meddling issues, then we could turn our attention to the true pastimes of America: name calling, scapegoating, and fear mongering.
Gold bless America.
Scott Fenwick, Millcreek