I see no harm done by First Amendment peaceful protest. What harm would occur to our Second Amendment rights by having a nationwide database, background checks and waiting periods to flag anyone buying quantities of munitions or whose history suggests they be vetted before owning a weapon? We restrict medications that can be misused to make illicit drugs, are considering limits on opioids and require medical monitoring on drivers with health restrictions. The perpetuation of loopholes leaves a gaping hole in existing gun laws as if no laws applied at all. If dots are connected between seemingly different issues, the result might be mutual rights for all. Who said, “It’s nice to be nice to the nice”?