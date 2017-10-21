The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history just happened in Las Vegas, and Republicans who voted against an assault weapon ban are now tweeting their “thoughts and prayers.” That’s all you get from Republicans.
Republicans are having a meltdown over NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem as a protest, but when Vyacheslav Nikonov said U.S. intelligence “missed it when Russian intelligence stole the presidency of the U.S.,” not a peep of outrage. Who indeed disrespects America?
Three and a half million Americans are in crisis in Puerto Rico and when the mayor of San Juan begged for help, President Trump accused them of being lazy ingrates — from his 67th day of golfing. He’s a national disgrace, but you continue to support him.
Republicans tried multiple times to take away your health care and, after failing at that, have moved on to tax reform. Their plan benefits the top 1 percent; the poor and middle class get very little. Oh yeah, it also leaves a $2.4 trillion hole in federal revenue. Republicans are already lying about its benefits. That’s what they do. They no longer have a moral foundation; they stand for nothing. But you still vote for them. It’s not them, it’s you.
Susan Christensen, Salt Lake City