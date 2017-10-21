Republicans tried multiple times to take away your health care and, after failing at that, have moved on to tax reform. Their plan benefits the top 1 percent; the poor and middle class get very little. Oh yeah, it also leaves a $2.4 trillion hole in federal revenue. Republicans are already lying about its benefits. That’s what they do. They no longer have a moral foundation; they stand for nothing. But you still vote for them. It’s not them, it’s you.