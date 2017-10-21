One issue that has not yet been addressed is whether the police followed appropriate protocol in their confrontation with the suspect. The fundamental facts appear to be as follows: 1) the police were able to identify and arrest the suspect at a Walgreens store shortly after the incident at the massage parlor; 2) normal police procedure would have required that the police run a quick background check on the suspect to determine whether he might pose a danger to himself or others; 3) the suspect had spent time at the Utah prison for at least a decade, partly in response to violent episodes; 4) the police elected not to handcuff the suspect; 5) as a result, the suspect was enabled to retrieve a baton from the belt of one of the officers and commence beating the officers with that weapon; and 6) to defend themselves, police officers found it necessary to shoot and kill the suspect.