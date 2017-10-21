In the article we also read about demands to release police body cam footage. A couple pages later in the same section we read about another man killed after a violent confrontation with the police. However, there is no mention of family members seeking answers, protesters advocating for less police violence, and no demands for release of body-cam footage. In fact there is little information given at all, just a few paragraphs with sparse details. Both men were killed under similar circumstances but the coverage and response were vastly different. What else was different between these two men? One was black and one was not. One’s death was the focus of the media and protesters. The other was an afterthought, easily looked over.